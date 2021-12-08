Derby Man Charged With Hate Crime Against State Trooper

A Derby man has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly directing racial slurs at a Vermont State Trooper.
According to court documents, Tucker Jacobs, 24, is facing multiple charges in Orleans Superior Court including misdemeanor disorderly conduct for using “abusive or obscene language — hate crime.”
Jacobs pleaded not guilty to all the charges on Oct. 28 and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
According to an affidavit filed by VSP Tpr. Anthony Rice, the racist language occurred as he was transporting Jacobs from the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Route 111 in Morgan at 7:38 p.m. on Oct. 27.
“During the car ride to the barracks, he was constantly using profanities, racist and hateful slurs such as referring to me as, ‘you people’ and calling me a ‘Spic’ and stating it’s not illegal to be racist, towards me and the other officers,” wrote Tpr. Rice in his report.
Orleans County prosecutors said the hate crime charge alleges that Jacobs not only used abusive or obscene language, but that his conduct was “maliciously motivated by the victim’s actual or perceived race, color …”
Jacobs is also accused of spitting in the face of another trooper on the scene, as well as drunken driving, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, and two counts of violating conditions of release.
Police say the alleged incident began after they responded to a report of a red Chevrolet Impala that had backed out of a driveway and then drove into a ditch approximately five to six feet off the roadway. Tpr. Rice said that when he arrived on the scene he found the car but no driver until he was approached by a local resident identified as Ellen Guyer, 71, who told police there was an unidentified male at her residence who had allegedly told her, “The cops are coming can I have refuge here, I need to stay,” according to the report.
“I followed Guyer back to her residence where I was able to identify Tucker Jacobs standing on the back porch,” wrote Tpr. Rice. “I recognized Jacobs from previous incidents with him. I approached Jacobs and asked him what was going on and he immediately became defensive with his tone of voice and requested I stand back 10 feet after poking my chest with his index finger. I observed Jacobs’ eyes to be bloodshot and watery, an odor of intoxicants emitting from his person, slurred, incoherent and confused speech, a round bruise on his forehead, and a scrape on his lip. I attempted to ask Jacobs questions about why he was at this residence and he replied he lived there.”
Jacobs was then arrested for suspicion of drunken driving. Police say Jacobs refused to provide a sample of his breath and declined medical services.
If convicted of all the charges, Jacobs faces a possible sentence of up to 11 years in prison and $13,500 in fines.
