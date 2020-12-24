Derby Man Faces Host of Motor Vehicle Charges

Steven Lontine

DERBY — A rush to get home drew a hasty court date for a local man.

Steven Lontine, 56, was observed driving at what state police troopers said was 104 mph on I-91 at 10:45 p.m. Dec. 23. Troopers attempted a motor vehicle stop, and Lontine allegedly led them on a pursuit to his residence in Derby.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments