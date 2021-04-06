SOUTH BURLINGTON — A Derby man, who is facing an earlier lewd conduct charge in Orleans County, is due in criminal court in Burlington on charges of voyeurism and felony unlawful trespass at a hotel, South Burlington Police said.
Jason Metrus, 43, also is facing a court of violating his conditions of release for an earlier lewd and lascivious conduct case investigated by Newport City Police, police said.
South Burlington Police responded to the Ethan Allen Motel at 1611 Williston Road about 2:15 p.m. March 23 for a report of a suspicious man on the property who entered numerous rooms without permission, Detective Sgt. Gerry Eno said.
He said numerous witnesses on scene provided statements and information about the man. A photo was taken of the truck used by the suspect, who fled before police arrived, Eno reported.
Statements and information obtained from witnesses indicated the suspect had entered several rooms without permission and went into the bathroom of one room and watched an individual while showering, Eno said.
South Burlington detectives eventually located Metras at his residence in Derby. Metras reportedly said he was there for a sexual encounter with someone he met on social media, which he advised turned out to be a scam, Eno said.
The lewd conduct charge in Newport, which is still pending, involves a 17-year-old girl and alcohol, according to Orleans County State’s Attorney Jen Barrett.
Metras is due in criminal court in Burlington on June 24.
