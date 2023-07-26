Derby Man Facing Multiple Charges After Gun Incident
Kristopher Lauderbach

A Derby man who was arrested for drunken driving late Tuesday night was arrested a second time early Wednesday morning for firing a handgun.

Kristopher Lauderbach, 37, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Wednesday to felony unlawful restraint and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and four misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment.

