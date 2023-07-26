Derby Man Facing Multiple Charges After Gun Incident

A Derby man who was arrested for drunken driving late Tuesday night was arrested a second time early Wednesday morning for firing a handgun.
Kristopher Lauderbach, 37, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Wednesday to felony unlawful restraint and misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and four misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment.
Lauderbach was also charged with aggravated domestic assault and possession of a weapon while committing a felony.
But Judge Lisa A. Warren dismissed those two charges because she did not find probable cause.
Orleans Superior Court
According to the court, Lauderbach has two felony convictions and two violations of probation in the state of Vermont.
Lauderbach also has a criminal record in the state of Texas.
“He does have a Texas record,” said Judge Warren. “And there is a non-extraditable warrant from Texas.”
The judge then denied the state’s request to hold Lauderbach without bail and set conditions of release including an order that Lauderbach only be released into the custody of a responsible adult approved by the court.
Judge Warren also set a secured appearance bond of $25,000 - which means that Lauderbach will only have to post ten percent ($2,500) of the bail to be released.
Vermont State Police said that just a few hours after Lauderbach’s alleged drunken driving arrest on July 25, dispatch began receiving multiple 911 hang-up calls and a call from multiple children at Lauderbach’s residence.
The children reported they believed their mother had just been shot, and they believed she was in the garage.
But when police arrived on the scene, they met with the children’s mother, and she appeared to be uninjured but shaken up to the point where she had a hard time remembering details and struggled with the chronological order of events.
Police then arrested Lauderbach at the scene.
According to police, the investigation revealed that Lauderbach grabbed a handgun when he got home and threatened to kill himself. Lauderbach then fired the gun in a field in front of the house and in the garage. But Lauderbach did not shoot himself.
Police said the children’s mother stated that she attempted to exit the garage door to the driveway in which Lauderbach blocked her from exiting.
Lauderbach faces a possible sentence of over 20 years in prison and $59,000 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.