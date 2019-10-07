State police say a Derby man is facing a sex assault charge following an incident that occurred on Oct. 1.
Det. Sgt. Darren Annis stated Adam Page, 28, of Derby, will be arraigned on the felony charge today. State police responded to a reported sexual assault that occurred at 70 Commons Drive in Derby.
