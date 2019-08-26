A Derby man was jailed at Northern State Correctional Facility on Friday after he reportedly threatened to harm staff at Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
John Barclay, 38, was taken into custody by Vermont State Police after troopers were alerted to alleged threats by Barclay. According to Trooper Joshua Mikkola, Barclay admitted to police his intent to harm others including staff at the Derby Village Store.
