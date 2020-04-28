Derby Man Sentenced To Probation For Lewd Conduct With A Girl

NEWPORT CITY — A Derby man who pleaded guilty to lewd and lascivious conduct with a child will serve his sentence on probation.
Judge Robert Bent last week sentenced Travis Chilafoux, 40, to a total of five to 15 years on probation with multiple conditions for felony lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, lewd and lascivious conduct, and cruelty to a child, according to records in Orleans Superior Court.
The sentence was handed down on the same day that the judge found that Chilafoux could be released on probation while he awaits trial on a recent charge of aggravated domestic assault that is unrelated to the other case.
The sentence includes conditions that Chilafoux not contact or harass the victim or her family, engage in violent, threatening or criminal behavior, or have contact with girls under the age of 16. He must obey a curfew, submit to electronic monitoring and warrant-less searches, and undergo screening and could be required to get further treatment to reduce the risk of reoffending as a sex offender. He must register as a sex offender.
The release on probation came over the objections of Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett, who had argued that Chilafoux should be held without bail on the aggravated domestic assault pending trial.
Chilafoux was free on conditions while awaiting sentencing in the lewd and lascivious case when he was charged with aggravated domestic assault in the first degree. At arraignment, the judge to order him held for lack of $30,000 bail pending last week’s hearing.
Vermont State Police stated in an affidavit that they arrested Chilafoux on April 3 after a domestic assault complaint.
The alleged victim showed red marks on her neck and under her jawbone, which happened when she said Chilafoux tried to strangle her, police stated.
She said he had assaulted her about 20 times since their marriage in 2013, and she believes she is alive only because Chilafoux allows her to live, police stated. She said he has threatened suicide if she ever told police about the assaults.
In his order last week in the aggravated domestic assault case, Bent stated that he denied the state’s motion to withhold bail because “the court does not find that the state has sufficient evidence for the court to conclude the evidence of guilt is great.”
He cited the police report that he said left it unclear whether the alleged victim “had her breathing impaired.”
“Even if the evidence of guilty were great, the state’s evidence fails to persuade the court, by clear and convincing evidence, that there are no conditions which may be imposed to prevent harm to (the alleged victim), or to others.”
The judge did note that there is evidence that Chilafoux was violating conditions of release.
“There was evidence introduced that although in medication-assisted treatment, defendant has been using other drugs recreationally. There was also substantial evidence that he has a history of abusing (the alleged victim) when angered …
“He was just sentenced today to lewd behavior with a child (among other things) and given a probated sentence.
“Despite those issues, the court believes that between the supervision he will receive on probation, as well as this order, risk to others including the (domestic assault victim) is ameliorated.”
Bent ordered Chilafoux to have no contact with the domestic assault victim, obey a curfew unless in the company of his mother or father, live with his parents in Orleans, and go to treatment for substance abuse and mental health.
Chilafoux pleaded guilty to the lewd and lascivious charges in January.
In her motion to have Chilafoux held without bail, Barrett stated the lewd and lascivious conduct “came into light while the child was speaking to the Department of Children and Families relating to a domestic violence incident” involving the victim in the domestic assault case.
Barrett also noted that Chilafoux had a previous record, being convicted in 2005 of possession of drugs in New Hampshire and in a drunken driving case in 2013.
At sentencing last week on the lewd and lascivious convictions, the woman who was the child victim told the judge that as a child she felt torn up inside “as if a rat found its way inside and had decided to live there.”
She said she lost trust in others and had panic attacks when seeing men that “looked even a bit like the monster named Travis …”
