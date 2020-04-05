A Derby resident sustained serious injuries as a result of an April 4 auto accident.

According to Tpr. Richard Berlandy of the Derby barracks, at 4:53 p.m a 2006 Nissan Sentra operated by Michael MacFarlane, 66, was driving south on Quarry Road at a high rate of speed. MacFarlane crossed the center line into the opposite lane of traffic, then failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of Route 5.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments