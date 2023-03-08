Derby Moderator Election Ends In A Tie
The town of Derby honored long-time community servant Curt Brainard with the 2022 town report dedication. He served 20 years as a Derby Center Trustee, 17 years as road commissioner and is currently in his 43rd year as cemetery commissioner.

DERBY — A two-way race for town moderator ended in a tie during Australian ballot voting on Tuesday.

Brian Smith challenged incumbent moderator Frank Davis, and each received 184 votes.

