Derby Moderator Election Ends In A Tie

DERBY — A two-way race for town moderator ended in a tie during Australian ballot voting on Tuesday.
Brian Smith challenged incumbent moderator Frank Davis, and each received 184 votes.
This outcome led officials to seek guidance on how best to move forward. Assistant Town Clerk Nancy Stone said the town sought input from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns and learned there were three options to resolve the tie: hold a recount that could reveal different vote totals; hold another election; receive a concession from one of the candidates.
Smith quickly helped with the resolution by telling Town Clerk Faye Morin that he would concede.
A state representative for the town, Smith was re-elected to the select board in an uncontested race.
“I ran a good, clean race,” Smith said in jest about his unopposed select board race.
He called it an odd outcome to have a tie for town moderator.
Smith said two things influenced his decision to seek the office. The first was his experience in last year’s re-election bid, during which Aimee Alexander challenged him. He said she communicated that her challenge was not personal, but it was important for elected offices to have challenges.
“My point was I hate to see someone run unopposed,” he said.
Davis was elected last year without opposition.
Smith also said serving as moderator would be fun and he would like to see more fun injected into the meetings moderated by the moderator.
Smith said when he spoke to Morin Wednesday morning and was told a special election for the position would cost $1,800 he said he’d concede the position to Davis.
The two were also ballot opponents for the office of school moderator. While also tight, Davis was the clear winner, 195 to 171.
Also on the ballot were close races for director positions on the elementary school board director were tight. Robert Boskind beat Jeremy Davis 198 to 155, and Michael Kiser was elected over Derek Judd by a vote of 184 to 169.
School budgets were supposed, each by a better than 2 to 1 margin. Voters supported the Derby School District budget of $7,471,330, the North Country Union High School District budget of $19,475,500 and a request of $6,211,900 to support the North Country Union Junior High School District budget.
During a meeting on Monday in the elementary school, voters resolved multiple agenda items. All appropriations were approved. Most organizations sought the same amount of money as requested last year. Among the increases were the Dailey Memorial Library, which increased its ask from $40,000 to $42,500 and the maintenance of cemeteries, which increased from $46,696.08 to $61,120.89.
Together with the supported appropriations, $200,000 for roads and the requested general town budget of $2,964,457.71, voters on Monday OK’d tax-funded expenditures totaling over $3,333,000.
