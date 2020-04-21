DERBY — Derby Select Board Chairman Grant Spates spoke forcefully Monday evening about the economic disaster that would hit the Northeast Kingdom if the Vermont State Colleges board of directors decides to close Northern Vermont University’s campuses in Johnson and Lyndonville and Vermont Technical College in Randolph.
“You think there is a hole in Newport’s downtown now?” Spates asked. “You wait until you close two colleges.”
Northeastern Vermont Development Association is working with Spates and other municipal leaders to aggressively oppose the closures.
David Snedeker, executive director of NVDA, is launching the effort to rally municipalities across the region.
“Simply, the idea of losing NVU-Lyndon would be devastating to the community and the Northeast Kingdom. The loss of our only four-year bricks-and-mortar institution would significantly reduce higher education options for students in our region and lessen the attractiveness of our region to anyone who wanted to move to Vermont,” Snedeker said Tuesday.
“This is after job losses and students and residents opting to leave the region.”
Jeb Spaulding, chancellor of VSC, recommended on Friday that the three campuses close and consolidate strong programs at Castleton State College and other campuses to save the college system from financial ruin.
The VSC board listened to the proposal Monday and was to discuss it again in an emergency session Tuesday evening.
The outcry has been swift and wide reaching.
Spates, who owns Spates Construction and has been on the state’s workforce development board for years, questioned the reasoning behind the closure of the Randolph campus. Spates said that graduates of Vermont Technical College at Randolph have about a 97 percent placement rate.
“Infrastructure to me isn’t just road and bridges, it’s education,” he said.
Rep. Brian Smith, a Derby selectman, said Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has questioned the closure plan although he acknowledges the financial risks the college system is facing.
“He has the ability to postpone (the construction of the new) state police barracks in Williston,” Smith said. “He could do that and save these three colleges.”
Selectwoman Beula-Jean Shattuck said her granddaughter commutes to Lyndon for college. She is among who don’t want or don’t fit into dorm life, Shattuck said.
Smith said those students also work in their communities to pay for their books and education.
Snedeker said NVDA is working with the NEK Collaborative and regional development corporations across Vermont on this.
“Hopefully, these groups and others can collectively develop some short- and long-term solutions to keep the colleges open,” he said.
Who Gets Aid?
Spates rattled off other entities that have either received federal aid due to the COVID-19 pandemic or receive ongoing federal support, such as Amtrak and Harvard University in Massachusetts, which has a large endowment.
Spates wants to know if Spaulding or anyone at VSC applied for emergency aid for colleges.
“I will find out myself. I’ve been on the workforce development board with three governors. We’ve always supported higher education and technical schools. If they are going to throw in the towel then I am not on the board any more … I’ve got better things to do.”
