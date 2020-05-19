Derby Ordinance May Limit Quick Opening Of Roads To ATVs

DERBY - An 11-year-old ordinance gave the Derby Select Board the authority to vote Monday to open all town roads to all-terrain vehicles effective June 1.
But the ordinance has built-in restrictions that might actually limit ATV access to many roads for months until changed.
It’s up to town administrator Bob Kelley to figure out by the June 1 select board meeting how the ordinance’s “sticky point” might limit opening town roads - and how to change it.
Border Line Ridge Riders club president Scott Jenness went before the Derby Select Board Monday evening with a request that the town open several key roads as links to trails around and through Derby.
Jenness made the request just days after Newport City celebrated the opening on Friday of key streets through downtown and to two trail heads in the city. All ATV trails opened Friday for the season in Vermont.
The opening of more towns to ATVs has created a regional network that local businesses hope will rival the attraction of riding in New Hampshire. With Vermont Gov. Phil Scott discouraging cross-border commerce and travel with New Hampshire, ATV riders from elsewhere in Vermont are exploring new access to trails in this area instead, according to enthusiasts online.
Derby selectmen decided that they would prefer to open up all roads rather than funnel ATVs onto a limited number of roads.
The select board also voted to ask the Vermont Agency of Transportation to open state roads including portions of Routes 5 and 105 to ATVs. That would allow ATVs to travel from Derby Center to Newport City via Route 5 (known as the Derby Road) and also to reach Beebe Road and Darling Hill Road to Newport City.
The select board voted to open the roads for two seasons, May through October 2020 and 2021, in order to evaluate the impact of ATVs on roadways.
Selectman Brian Smith was concerned that one season, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, would not provide information about normal traffic on town roads.
The select board postponed the opening by two weeks to give Kelley time to research the existing ordinance.
The ordinance went into effect in 2009, which gave the select board authority to allow snowmobiles and also ATVs on town property, which includes roads. The intent was to allow the board to open roads or create trail crossings immediately wherever needed for off-road vehicles without requiring a new ordinance that comes with a 60-day delay before implementation.
Kelley said Tuesday that the ordinance has language that might interfere with the select board’s desire to open all roads.
The ordinance states that ATVs are not allowed to operate on town highways or legal trails within 500 yards of year-round residences without permission of the property owner, Kelley said.
“The vast majority of houses in the town are probably within that,” he said.
Kelley will contact the Vermont League of Cities and Towns for guidance about how to update the ordinance to remove or rewrite that language to end the restriction.
He also will ask whether the ordinance will strictly limit the decision to open all roads come June 1.
Kelley said he didn’t know “how much the select board can do to contradict their own ordinance.”
The select board may have to amend the ordinance to allow ATVs on all town roads, which would not go into effect for 60 days, Kelley said.
A 60-day warning period would push the opening of all town roads to nearly August.
Selectmen said they want Derby businesses and restaurants to be able to attract ATV riders like Newport businesses now can - and restaurants in other towns in Orleans County have been for years.
ATV riders have been flocking to take out restaurants since Friday.
