DERBY — The Derby Planning Commission has voted to begin amending town zoning to allow for a recycling transfer station for Casella Waste Systems on Citizens Road.

Casella wants to handle recycling collected by Austin’s trucks, now owned by Casella, at a former garage and office site in the town’s commercial/industrial district off Vermont Route 191 near Interstate 91.

A recycling transfer station would be allowed as conditional use if the zoning change goes into effect.

Bob Kelley, Derby zoning and town administrator, said the planning commission will hold a public hearing on March 15 on the change.

The select board would then have a hearing before final approval, Kelley said.

