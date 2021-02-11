DERBY — The Derby Planning Commission has voted to begin amending town zoning to allow for a recycling transfer station for Casella Waste Systems on Citizens Road.
Casella wants to handle recycling collected by Austin’s trucks, now owned by Casella, at a former garage and office site in the town’s commercial/industrial district off Vermont Route 191 near Interstate 91.
A recycling transfer station would be allowed as conditional use if the zoning change goes into effect.
Bob Kelley, Derby zoning and town administrator, said the planning commission will hold a public hearing on March 15 on the change.
The select board would then have a hearing before final approval, Kelley said.
