Derby Preliminary Reappraisal Drops Value Of Lots Near Walmart

DERBY - Lots next to the Walmart Supercenter in Derby would be appraised at a significantly reduced amount if a preliminary reappraisal of property holds up through the appeals process.
Meanwhile some owners of rural open lands such as Nelson Farms, for example, are seeing relatively large increases.
Owners received notice recently that New England Municipal Consultants (NEMC) has completed its complete preliminary reappraisal of all properties in Derby. Consultants were available to explain reappraisals to individual property owners who have questions or concerns.
Appraisals based on sales of property in the area were used to establish the town’s grand list and how much each owner would pay in town municipal and state education property taxes. The town last did a reappraisal in 2007, before the housing boom.
A complete list of properties, locations, owners, previous appraisal value and preliminary reappraisal is posted on the town website at www.derbyvt.org.
Sue Best, chairwoman of the Derby Board of Listers, reminded property owners on Monday that the preliminary reappraisals are not the final values that would be assigned to properties. The consultants can change the values until the reappraisals are official.
Here are some of the interesting changes in preliminary reappraisal values compared to previous values that could affect the grand list and each property’s reappraisal.
The Walmart Supercenter on Seymour Lane, just off U.S. Route 5, was appraised as of last year at $11.94 million. The preliminary reappraisal value is less, at $11.22 million.
The preliminary reappraisal value of two undeveloped lots across Seymour Lane from the supercenter are also less, by more than half the past appraisal.
One lot was appraised at $735,100, and now has a preliminary reappraisal value of $386,400. The other was appraised at $736,300. Its preliminary reappraisal is $203,100.
The lots are owned by Shattuck Hill Investments, a company owned by Jeff Davis of JL Davis who bought the land and built the supercenter. The side lots were prepared and set up to attract other businesses and restaurants that had traditionally sought to open next to Walmart Supercenters but so far have not been attracted to Derby.
However, some open land in rural Derby is being valued at more than before.
For example, two lots of farm land on Bates Hill Road owned by Nelson Farms shows increases. One lot was appraised at $185,700 and the preliminary reappraisal now is $222,200. The other lot was at $185,700 and the preliminary reappraisal now is $240,700.
Another change is for Great Bay Hydro, which operates a hydroelectric plant in Newport City with water from a dam and facility at the Clyde Pond reservoir in Derby. A property owned by Great Bay Hydro on Crawford Road was appraised at $698,100 and the preliminary reappraisal is $981,500.
Preliminary reappraisals of residential homes and commercial properties have gone up and down in Derby, depending on location, upgrades and other issues that are not explained in the preliminary reappraisal list. For example, a new house on Apple Field Drive has added $259,700 to the grand list based on this appraisal.
Once property owners have asked questions about their reappraisals, which ends this week, the consultants will provide the final reappraisal report, which the board of listers usually adopts, Best said.
A letter announcing the official grand list value of a property will go out to the owner in July.
Any property owner that still has concerns can enter the multi-step grievance process.
Owners can appeal or “grieve” the reappraisal value to the board of listers. If they still are not satisfied, they then appeal to the board of civil authority, and then can appeal to the courts.
The final grand list will be adopted this summer and tax bills should go out about a month later than usual.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.