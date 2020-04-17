Derby Protests Early Restrictions On Road Work

DERBY — Select board Chairman Grant Spates criticized Vermont Gov. Phil Scott late Thursday over the initial directive of a week ago strictly limiting municipal road and public works operations.
Derby sidelined its workers, like other communities.
By Friday, after the governor had softened the order to allow two people to work on an outdoor project for business, non-profit organizations or municipalities, Spates said that the town should be able to bring back its road crew and get them to work safely.
The select board will discuss the options on Monday evening.
“I believe we can have two men at a project for construction, landscape etc.,” Spates stated Friday.
“I took that as road crews.”
He said he has talked with Selectman Steve Gendreau, the road commissioner, about it.
“We will figure out our direction Monday night, and might bring them back Tuesday.”
Scott on April 10 told municipalities that most non-emergency public works had to cease.
Derby complied, sending employees home with pay, but Spates took offense in a statement late Thursday when asked by The Caledonian-Record what Derby was doing.
“After getting the directive from the state I sent (Selectman and Rep.) Brian (Smith) an email and asked why are town crews viewed as non-essential, but the state can have two people sitting in a dump truck 100 yards from the custom building on I-91” in Derby Line.
Passersby, including this reporter, have seen the truck sitting there.
Spates complained that state crew members were there for weeks with “no masks, no social distancing.”
“It drips with hypocrisy that the governor doesn’t like the president telling him and other governors when to open states for business, but then sends directives to cities and towns,” Spates stated.
“We were hauling sand with one (person) in each truck; we sent a man over and opened up the stump dump.
“We suspended work that required more than one man if social distancing could not be maintained.
“We sent one man out with the pickup to pull the roadside markers in for winter plowing,” Spates stated.
“A select board or city council along with town administrator or city manager are better positioned to direct the road crews than someone in Montpelier.”
Smith complained to the governor in an email about the town’s concerns, including the need for grading.
In the governor’s update that goes into effect Monday, governments, non-profits or businesses have to make sure the employees working on outside construction and other projects are able to social distance, have access to face coverings, soap and water and hand sanitizer, not work if they have COVID-19 symptoms, and limit the number of people in vehicles.
