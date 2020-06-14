DERBY — The plans by the Derby board of listers to handle reappraisal are in place.
Notices of property reappraisal values will be mailed out to property owners on July 2.
The listers will lodge the as-billed grand list on Aug. 5.
Owners can appeal the reappraisal of their property to the listers. If rejected by the listers, they can take their grievance to the board of civil authority.
Grievance hearings are scheduled to be in person or can be by phone at the property owner’s request, following procedures in place to comply with the governor’s Work Smart and Stay Safe incentives, according to the select board minutes.
