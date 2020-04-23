DERBY — The Derby recycling center is reopening as of Saturday and town crews are back to work under strict cleanliness orders, selectmen said this week.
The select board announced that the relaxation of the stay-at-home order by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on outdoor working conditions means that two people will be able to operate the recycling center with some limitations.
It will open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then again on Wednesdays, 3 to 7 p.m.
Patrons must remain in their vehicles and not enter the buildings, selectmen said. Employees will remove recycling bags from vehicles.
The town clerk’s office will open for some deed research by appointment only.
The road crew began to work with limitations this week.
One crew member at a time will sign out vehicles and be responsible for them, wiping them down during the day and at the end of each shift.
The town has gloves, masks and hand sanitizer by the gallon. Crew members will use paper towels and hand sanitizer since cleaning wipes are not available for sale.
There are limitations on use of the break room and facilities to maintain social distancing.
