Margo Maarawi, a 35-year-old Derby resident, is accused of assaulting a household family member and threatening serious bodily harm.
On Sept. 2 around 9:30 p.m., police said they responded to a reported family fight on Bushey Hill Road in Derby. Upon arrival, troopers spoke with opposing parties and allegedly found that Maarawi had caused physical injury to a family member. Maarawi was placed under arrested and flash cited to appear in court Sept. 3.
