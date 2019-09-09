Derby Resident Arrested For DUI

Michael Pace

A Derby man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Sept. 3 on US Route 5.

Vermont State Police said Michael Pace, 59, was stopped around 11 a.m. in Derby and subsequently taken into custody. Allegedly, troopers spoke with Pace and found indicators of impairment. He was processed and released on a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Sept. 24.

