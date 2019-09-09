Derby Resident Arrested For DUI

A Derby man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Sept. 3 on US Route 5.
Vermont State Police said Michael Pace, 59, was stopped around 11 a.m. in Derby and subsequently taken into custody. Allegedly, troopers spoke with Pace and found indicators of impairment. He was processed and released on a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Sept. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.