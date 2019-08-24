A Derby resident was arrested for domestic assault Aug. 18 on Ridgehill Road, Vermont State Police reported.
George Leland, 25, was taken into custody after police said he was found to have committed domestic assault. Leland was transported to the Derby barracks and cited to appear in Orleans County Superior Court the next day.
