Ryan Roy, 18, of Derby, was accused of driving under the influence March 7 in North Troy. Vermont State Police said Roy was involved in a single-vehicle crash on VT Route 105. Troopers responded to the scene, but had been informed that the operator, described as a young male wearing blue sweatpants and a green fleece, had walked away.
In the area, police found a white Kia Optima parked in a pull off with a broken front bumper. An airbag was reportedly deployed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.