Ryan Roy, 18, of Derby, was accused of driving under the influence March 7 in North Troy. Vermont State Police said Roy was involved in a single-vehicle crash on VT Route 105. Troopers responded to the scene, but had been informed that the operator, described as a young male wearing blue sweatpants and a green fleece, had walked away.

In the area, police found a white Kia Optima parked in a pull off with a broken front bumper. An airbag was reportedly deployed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments