Vermont State Police in Derby arrested Seth Ducal, 29, for allegedly furnishing alcohol to minors on July 13. Police said Duval left Twisted Teas at the water’s edge of the Derby Pond Fishing Access for two juveniles.
Following an investigation and sworn statements from the two juveniles, police issued Duval a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Aug. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.