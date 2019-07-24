Police are investigating an incident of vandalism at a garage on Caswell Avenue in Derby on July 15. According to a report, Chad Lambert, 45, of Derby, parked his vehicle in the unlocked garage and sometime between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m., the tires were slashed.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Vermont State Police at (802) 334-8881.
