Derby School Board Accepts Hot Lunch Donation

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
North Country Supervisory Union Superintendent John Castle, at right, on Tuesday discusses the possible uses for a $12,433.05 donation to help families pay for hot lunch for students at Derby Elementary School. At left is Derby school board Chairman Bryan Davis. (Photo by Robin Smith)
DERBY — The Derby School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to accept a check of $12,433.05 toward helping families in need pay for hot lunch for their students at Derby Elementary School.
But the board put off the decision about how to use the donated money until the board knows the number of families eligible for federal aid for free and reduced lunch and breakfast — and those who just miss the cutoff point and have to pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.