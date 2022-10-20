Derby School Responds To ‘Credible Threat’ With ‘Lockout’
Derby Elementary School (File Photo) #filephoto

The Derby Elementary School went into “lockout” on Wednesday in response to what officials perceived to be a “credible threat” made against a school staff member.

By the end of the school day, the lockout was lifted and everything was normal at the school on Thursday.

