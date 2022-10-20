Derby School Responds To ‘Credible Threat’ With ‘Lockout’

The Derby Elementary School went into “lockout” on Wednesday in response to what officials perceived to be a “credible threat” made against a school staff member.
By the end of the school day, the lockout was lifted and everything was normal at the school on Thursday.
Principal Rhonda Lucas explained that in a “lockout” students and staff inside the school building conduct business as usual while all of the school’s exterior doors are secured. Also, “situational awareness is increased,” she said.
Lucas said in a press release that school officials made the decision to go into lockout “in an abundance of caution.”
The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department was called and Deputy Sheriff Justin Lindor responded at about noon.
“We had a deputy there to show a presence and make sure everything was OK,” said Sheriff Jennifer Harlow.
School officials and law enforcement gathered additional information regarding the threat, and it was determined that it was safe to lift the lockout. That was about 2 p.m. The departure of students was not impacted by the heightened security response.
Lucas said no instruction time was lost because of the school’s response to the perceived threat.
Sheriff Harlow said the school’s actions regarding the perception of the threat were what they felt was appropriate given the information they had.
“I believe they did what they felt was necessary,” she said.
