Derby Select Board Amends ATV Ordinance

DERBY — The Derby Select Board on Monday opted to rewrite part of its ordinance involving all-terrain vehicles now rather than wait until after the current ATV season is over.
The changes won’t hinder ATVs from using town roads this summer.
The board voted to upgrade the ordinance to align the town’s ATV language with the state, says Bob Kelley, town administrator.
The board also put the responsibility for law enforcement on the local ATV club, Border Line Ridge Riders.
The ordinance was approved 10 years ago to give the select board authority to allow ATVs to cross or access trails via some town roads.
But the ordinance had restrictions that would have limited ATV access to many parts of some town roads. The board signed a memorandum of understanding two weeks ago officially opening all town roads to ATVs that superceded the ordinance.
At first, the selectmen said they would leave the ordinance with its flaws in place until the end of this ATV season, which ends Oct. 1. But selectmen had concerns about that and the board decided to update it promptly.
The ordinance’s definition of ATVs was out of date, for example. It referred to off-road vehicles up to 60 inches wide, while the state now refers to vehicles 64 inches wide, Kelley said.
The board took out language that required the need for a driver’s license on town roads, since that is a state requirement already, Kelley said.
A key part of the ordinance that was been eliminated through the MOU is a restriction on riding ATVs on roads where houses are close to the roadway. That will be taken out of the ordinance as well.
The select board wanted the ordinance to reflect the current agreement with the local club about policing of trails for ATVs.
The local club will contract with the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department for surveillance to make sure ATV riders are following the rules in Derby.
“We wanted to make sure that was in so we are not stuck with the bill,” Kelly said.
The updated ordinance will require a 60-day comment period before going into effect. The board can amend it again if necessary.
Derby opened its roads in June after seeing the positive response in Newport City, where key roads were opened beginning May 15 to allow ATV riders to reach downtown businesses and restaurants.
Some have reported significant increases in customers due to ATV access, especially important while the governor’s stay-at-home order was in effect in May.
