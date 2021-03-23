Derby Select Board Backs DUMP Petition

DERBY — The Derby Select Board voted unanimously Monday to support a petition by a local environmental group to ask Vermont to label international Lake Memphremagog as “a lake in crisis.”
DUMP (Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity) is collecting signatures to present to the secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources.
The “lake in crisis” designation would require ANR to create a comprehensive crisis response plan. It would also increase eligibility for funding to address challenges that threaten public health or risk damage to the environment.
Members of DUMP — Effie Brown, Gillian Stanforth and Peggy Stevens — told the select board at a remote and in-person meeting Monday that they have 2,800 signatures so far from residents who live around the lake.
They asked for the Derby board’s backing and will also request support from Newport Town’s select board. Both communities include a large portion of the lakeshore on the U.S. side of the border.
They said the designation would free up resources to research problems in the lake, in particular lesions found on brown bullhead, a species of catfish found in the South Bay of Lake Memphremagog.
Designation as a lake in crisis requires that the lake meets four criteria, DUMP members said:
• Parts of the lake have to be identified as impaired or highly degraded, which DUMP said includes South Bay and Scott’s Cove.
• There is potential harm to the public, which can be extrapolated from the the brown bullhead population, they said;
• There is environmental risk, which includes cyanobacteria (known as blue-green algae bloom).
The fourth criteria requires a drop in property values around the lake. That has not been seen on Memphremagog, but DUMP members said that should not be used to refuse to apply the “lake in crisis” designation.
They also said that the select board should not listen to the Memphremagog Watershed Association which has come out opposed to the petition.
Without the research, property values could be impacted in the future, DUMP members said.
“I am very supportive of what you are doing,” said Selectman Brian Smith, a state representative.
“This is long overdue,” Select Board Chairman Grant Spates said.
The board will draft a letter to send with the petition to the secretary of ANR.
