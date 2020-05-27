Derby Select Board Can Adjust ATV Ordinance To Open Roads Next Week

DERBY — There is a way for the Derby Select Board to open all town roads to all-terrain vehicles next week, says town administrator Bob Kelley.
Kelley will brief the select board on Monday about working around restrictions in an existing ordinance that would limit ATVs on some roads or road sections where homes are close to roadways.
Then it will be up to the select board to decide whether to officially open roads to ATVs as early as Tuesday, Kelley said.
ATVs have been allowed on roads in more towns in Orleans County this year.
Newport City voters in January approved an ordinance adopted by the city council to open select city streets leading to and around downtown effective May 15.
Coventry Select Board adopted an ordinance April 20 to open all its roads effective mid-June.
The Derby Select Board, in talks with the Border Line Ridge Riders ATV club, voted on May 18 to use an 11-year-old ordinance to open all town roads effective Monday, June 1.
The ordinance allows the select board to identify which roads would be accessible to ATVs to cross or travel on. The intent originally was to facilitate trail access without needing a new ordinance, which would require a 60-day warning period before going into effect.
Kelley said that the select board can vote to amend the ordinance with a memorandum of understanding.
The Newport City Council recently used a MOU to adjust the language of its ATV ordinance to extend access to ATVs to the Tavern on the Hill on East Main Street, provide a better route to Prouty Beach Campground, and fix street names identified in the ordinance.
A MOU could go into effect immediately, unlike an ordinance.
The idea of a MOU will be on the agenda of Derby’s select board meeting on Monday. If adopted, roads could open as early as Tuesday, June 2.
