DERBY — The town has invested time and money into stopping tiny West Street from sliding into the Clyde River.
The street is a key alternate route around Derby Center in case an accident or major fire shuts down access.
Over time, the road has been rebuilt. But heavy rains several years ago in April caused part of the bank to collapse, forcing the road closure. The town dug out the sliding section filled with clay and built it up, but it continues to move.
Federal emergency management funding is not available for reconstruction. And the road with its new pavement is drawing more traffic than ever.
That includes larger, heavier trucks whose drivers are being directed on GPS to use West Street as a short cut.
Several residents who live on West Street say they are really concerned that the road will continue to slide. They say they see cracks in the new pavement, and told the select board on Monday that they expect it will get worse.
But without federal funding to completely rebuild the road, the select board is now thinking about closing one end of it to preserve it for local access and for emergencies.
Select Board Chairman Grant Spates said that it would be best if the road could be designated for locals only, which would cut significantly down on traffic.
But with GPS, that won’t work, he said.
They have discussed putting a weight limit on the road as well, but say truckers may disregard that if they are directed to it as a short cut.
Selectmen discussed the idea of closing the western end of the street, where it connects to Route 5 just east of the off ramp from northbound Interstate 91.
Selectman and road commissioner Steve Gendreau said closing West Street there would make it difficult for plows to properly look after the street near a home in a dip in the road near the Route 5 intersection.
Selectman Brian Smith suggested that the town create a turnaround for plows, or put up a move-able barrier in case of emergency.
Board members said they would look into options and at least tackle the weight and height restrictions before looking into what is needed to close it to through traffic.
