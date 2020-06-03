Derby Select Board Hears Complaints About Gunshot Noise

DERBY — Derby Select Board members on Monday urged neighbors to take their concerns about the local shooting range directly to the Derby Fish and Game Club.
Resident Kal Saffron complained that he could hear gunshots at 5:30 or 6:30 a.m. or at 9:30 p.m.
Selectman Brian Smith said that it would be a courtesy to anyone paying taxes in the town of Derby if the club did not allow members to shoot at those hours.
“I don’t think that is an unreasonable request,” Smith said.
But club members, including Jessica Judd, said that the shooting at those times is not coming from the club’s shooting range on Fish and Game Road.
Their surveillance cameras did not see anyone shooting that early in the morning.
They said that shooting sounds including fully automatic gunfire are coming from the Beebe Road area, not from the club range which is off Route 5, south of Derby Line.
With dawn coming early at this time of year, some hunters are out early, members said.
Saffron spoke of other issues raised about how the club operates and questions about members of the local law enforcement agencies training at the range.
Club officials said that they are members and that means they can shoot there.
Select Board Chairman Grant Spates suggested that people with concerns about the club operations should attend a board meeting. The select board is not the place to discuss those issues, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.