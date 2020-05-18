DERBY - The Select Board voted unanimously Monday to open all town roads to all-terrain vehicles in two weeks.
The goal, selectmen said, is to give ATV riders - already making an impact in neighboring Newport City - access to restaurants and businesses in Derby.
The vote creates a two-year trial run for ATV access.
The move will open a trail system through many towns across Orleans County. Already, ATV riders have been traveling to the Newport area.
The select board also voted to request that the Vermont Agency of Transportation open state roads including portions of Routes 5 and 105 to ATVs. That would allow ATVs to travel from Derby Center to Newport City via Route 5 and also via the Beebe Road and Darling Hill Road.
The Derby Select Board has the authority to vote to open any town road to ATVs, as they can do for snowmobiles, based on an existing ordinance, selectmen said.
The board voted to delay the opening by two weeks so they can vote at the next meeting on amending that ordinance. The ordinance has language that places some restrictions on ATVs on roads where homes are close to the road way, selectmen said.
The decision in Derby came days after Newport City opened access to downtown to ATVs on Friday, the first day of the six-month trail season in Vermont.
Scott Jenness, president of the local Border Line Ridge Riders club, asked the select board to open several key roads like Pine Hill, Hinman Settle and other roads to allow ATVs to reach trails in and around Derby.
He said he’s been asked by Derby businesses and restaurants to request access to Derby roads.
“I think now it’s time …” Jenness said.
Selectmen discussed the idea of a limited road access for ATVs.
“I think it’s a great idea overall,” Selectman Brian Smith said.
But Select Board Chairman Grant Spates said that he would prefer to see all the roads open in Derby so that ATV traffic would not be focused on a few roads.
