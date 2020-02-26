DERBY — Derby selectmen want to talk to Walmart officials about how much time sheriff’s deputies spend investigating employee thefts at the local Supercenter.

Over the past month and a half, deputies spent 75 percent of their time responding to issues at Walmart, according to a report Sheriff Jennifer Harlow provided selectmen. And most of the time involved in-house thefts, selectmen said.

