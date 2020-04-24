DERBY — Selectmen are speculating that rural homes in Derby and across the region will sell at good prices because out-of-state buyers want to move to Vermont.
If what they say is true, there will be enough information from real estate sales to show whether the reappraisal of all town properties matches market prices.
Homes on dirt roads are in demand, Select Board Chairman Grant Spates said.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on working conditions under Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s emergency orders will have one sure impact on town taxpayers, selectmen learned at Monday’s meeting.
Property tax bills which usually go out in July in Derby won’t go out until mid-September, said Bob Kelley, town administrator.
Listers provided the select board with an adjusted schedule for handling changes in appraisals of property in Derby, including grievance hearings if any and then setting the grand list.
In a normal reappraisal year, notices of changes in the appraisal of property in Derby would go out in early June and grievance hearings would be held in mid-June.
The grand list would be finalized in early to mid-July and tax bills would go out.
This year, the process could be pushed back up to two months, under one proposal which Kelley presented to the select board on behalf of the listers. That would have change of appraisal notices going out in late July and grievance hearings held in mid-August. That would leave the bills going out in mid-September.
Under the final plan offered by listers, the change of appraisal notices will go out in early July with grievance hearings beginning July 20.
Then the grand list would be lodged in early August and bills would go out afterward.
The select board approved the listers’ plans.
When asked if the reappraisal done over the past several years — based on property values before the pandemic — would still be valid, Kelley said the listers and board of civil authority would do what they could.
“They will go by what sales there are, that’s all they can do,” Kelley said.
“Property values are probably going to go up … ” Selectman Steve Gendreau said.
“Everybody loves dirt roads,” Spates said.
