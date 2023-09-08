Margaret Rivard, 16, celebrates after swimming across the English Channel. The part-time Derby teenager became the youngest athlete to complete the prestigious Triple Crown of open-water swimming. (Contributed photo)
Margaret Rivard, 16, carves through the choppy water of the English Channel. The part-time Derby teenager became the youngest athlete to complete the prestigious Triple Crown of open-water swimming. (Contributed photo)
Margaret Rivard, 16, celebrates after swimming across the English Channel. The part-time Derby teenager became the youngest athlete to complete the prestigious Triple Crown of open-water swimming. (Contributed photo)
Margaret Rivard, 16, carves through the choppy water of the English Channel. The part-time Derby teenager became the youngest athlete to complete the prestigious Triple Crown of open-water swimming. (Contributed photo)
Margaret Rivard's swim route across the English Channel. The part-time Derby teenager became the youngest athlete to complete the prestigious Triple Crown of open-water swimming. (Contributed photo)
WISSANT, France — What’s the best route from England to France?
Teenager Margaret Rivard prefers to swim.
The 16-year-old Derby resident added to her list of remarkable feats, completing a grueling open-water swim across the English Channel on Wednesday.
Taking the plunge from the beach at Samphire Hoe on the English side and finishing at Wissant Beach on the French side, Rivard swam freestyle across 20.5 miles in 66-degree water and finished in 13 hours, 37 minutes. With tides, currents, wind and other factors, Rivard’s tracker reported her swim at 33.4 miles.
“The English Channel was my greatest challenge yet,” said Rivard, a junior at Kearsarge High School (Sutton, N.H.), who splits time living in Derby and Springfield, N.H. “It was hard for both my mind and body. I started in the dark and had fog a lot of the way so I had no idea how much longer I had to swim for most of the time.
“I was so proud and excited to finish. It felt like a dream.”
In finishing the England Channel swim, Rivard joined the prestigious Triple Crown club of open-water swimming — traversing three historically important swims in the Manhattan Island Marathon (48.5 kilometers), the Catalina Channel (32.5 km) and the English Channel (33 km). She is among fewer than 300 people in the country to accomplish the feat.
Rivard is also the youngest swimmer to complete the Triple Crown, according to the Channel Swimming Association.
“I think it has been a goal since I heard about these events myself,” Rivard said. “I just always love swimming as far and as fast as I can. It makes me happy and helps me relax. I just want to see how far I can push myself.”
Rivard follows in the footsteps of her sister, Vera, the 19-year-old who finished the Triple Crown swim as a 17-year-old.
“I have been swimming my whole life,” Margaret said. “I started on a swim team when I was 3. I just wanted to swim with my older sister, Vera.”
Margaret is already an accomplished open-water swimmer — inducted into the Vermont Open Water Swimming Hall of Fame in its Class of 2022. She finished her first open-water swim at the quarter-mile Kingdom Swim at age 7, and her jaunts across lakes in the Northeast Kingdom and elsewhere persisted.
As a 10-year-old, she became the youngest swimmer to complete the 10-mile course at Kingdom Swim. At 11, she was the youngest swimmer to double cross Lac Massawippi (18 miles) and Lake Willoughby (10 miles). She completed the Catalina swim in 2021 and the Manhattan Island last summer before taking on the English Channel this week.
Rivard, who also competes for the Concord YMCA swim team in New Hampshire, will soon return to New England, but with her name in the record books.
“I have worked for years and feel so happy that I was able to set a big goal and then reach it,” Rivard said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.