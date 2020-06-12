DERBY - The Derby Select Board voted to donate $1,000 from its recreational fund to support fireworks in Newport City this year.

Traditionally, Derby has hosted the parade and Newport the fireworks on July 4th.

The recreation fund would usually have supported the Derby parade and also Derby Line Community Day, usually held in August with fireworks. But both are canceled.

Selectmen debated the idea last week, with Selectmen Beula-Jean Shattuck and Steve Gendreau opposing it.

Shattuck said Derby should use the funding for future Derby events.

But the majority, including board Chairman Grant Spates, said they wanted to help the communities enjoy a really good fireworks display this year.

The fireworks is the evening of July 4.

