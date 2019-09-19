Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Colin Carter has worked to raise donates that, with the town of Derby's support, will create a monument for the town's Civil War monument park to remember Willie Johnston, the youngest to receive the U.S. Medal of Honor. (File Photo)
Young Willie Johnston of Salem, which became part of the town of Derby, followed his father to war.
Derby Selectman Brian Smith points to the site in Derby's Civil War Monument Park where the monument to Willie Johnston will be located. (File Photo)
A book called "Willie Went To War" describes the life of Willie Johnston, a young Civil War drummer boy from Derby who was the youngest to receive the Medal of Honor.
DERBY — On Saturday, Sept. 28, drummer boy Willie Johnston of Derby, at 13 years old the youngest to ever receive the Medal of Honor, will be honored with a permanent monument in Derby’s Veterans Memorial Park.
The monument will stand with others honoring the dead of other wars in a ring around Derby’s historic Civil War Monument. Raised in 1866, this monument is considered the first in the U.S. to be dedicated to those who fought and died in the Civil War.
