DERBY — On Saturday, Sept. 28, drummer boy Willie Johnston of Derby, at 13 years old the youngest to ever receive the Medal of Honor, will be honored with a permanent monument in Derby’s Veterans Memorial Park.

The monument will stand with others honoring the dead of other wars in a ring around Derby’s historic Civil War Monument. Raised in 1866, this monument is considered the first in the U.S. to be dedicated to those who fought and died in the Civil War.

