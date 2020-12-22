DERBY — Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help regarding a Dec. 17 incident of vandalism on Route 105 in Charleston.
At about 7:15 p.m. on that date, Gloria Kenyon, 57, of Island Pond, was operating a 2004 Cadillac Escalade east on VT Route 105 in Charleston when she reported hearing three gunshots. After hearing the third gunshot, the rear driver’s side window of her vehicle was broken.
