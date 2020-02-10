A Derby resident was involved in a single-vehicle crash Jan. 21 on I-91 in Lyndon.

Vermont State Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. and alleged that Kellie Tarryk, 29, had lost control of her vehicle after attempting to allow a different vehicle to merge onto the roadway. Tarryk’s car traveled off the roadway, struck the guardrail and suffered moderate front-end damage. No injuries were reported but the guardrail was damaged as well. Police said the road conditions were wet.

