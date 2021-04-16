Derick Niles Remains Behind Bars For Now

NEWPORT CITY — Derick Niles, 43, of Newport City, facing charges including violent domestic assault, will stay behind bars for now.
A judge Friday agreed with attorneys at a remote hearing in Orleans Superior Court that the former Newport City man known for a 2013 rooftop standoff in Newport City must come up with $100,000 bail to be released on conditions while awaiting trial on the assault charge.
Niles’ attorney, William Cobb said that Niles has neither $100,000 nor a responsible adult willing to look after him, so Niles will have to remain in jail for now at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Judge A. Gregory Rainville ordered the Vermont Department of Corrections to consider releasing Niles into home detention at his family home with his mother in Newport City — if DOC approves of the situation.
Cobb said he is applying for home detention for Niles. The Orleans County state’s attorney did not oppose the idea.
Rainville ordered Niles to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case.
A recent Vermont Supreme Court ruling required that Niles be offered some kind of bail with conditions within 60 days of entering prison. He had been in prison since he was first arrested on March 20.
Rainville said in a hearing two weeks ago that Niles has a “prolific” history of violent crimes over 25 years.
Rainville said he found the police evidence about new charges against Niles “compelling,” making “a rather strong case” against Niles.
Niles pleaded not guilty March 23 to aggravated domestic assault in the first degree, unlawful restraint in the second degree and two misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and interfering with access to emergency services.
The aggravated domestic assault charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison.
The most recent charges stem from an incident March 20 when police said Niles assaulted his girlfriend at the dirt pull-off on Route 5 in Coventry, according to a police affidavit. The woman got away and told police. Police arrested him later that day.
Niles was convicted in 2015 in connection with a rooftop standoff on Sept. 25, 2013.
The standoff shut down a key route into Newport City and put a neighborhood on a lockdown. Niles stood on his roof with a gun for hours while his wife at the time and children were at home, until police could negotiate an end to the conflict.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.