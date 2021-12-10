WHITEFIELD — Good news.
A Level 2 environmental assessment of the former Brown Street Furniture site found low levels of contamination.
The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services identified mostly minor issues and determined that costly cleanup was not required.
Town officials expressed relief that the site contamination was modest.
The Select Board may explore taking the property for back taxes (over $100,000) in light of the new information. They had previously declined due to liability concerns.
Some have suggested moving the town garage to the 12-acre Brown Street Furniture property, to replace the current, outdated facility located across the street.
“We’re pleased that there isn’t a lot of contamination, which we thought could potentially be the case, and that the issues that need to be dealt with all appear to be easily manageable, which will help inform our decision making,” said Select Board Chair Peter Corey.
DES explained the findings of the Level 2 environmental assessment to town officials in a virtual meeting on Thursday.
Contaminants, such as cancer-causing asbestos and PCBs, were found in some building materials.
In most cases, those contaminated materials can remain “as is” until the building is demolished or renovated. However, one item — 250-linear-feet of floor caulk — exceeds federal PCB thresholds and must be removed now.
Meanwhile, low levels of Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs) were detected in soil samples.
The contaminated soil poses little risk and no action is required unless the site is redeveloped, in which case the tainted soil should be covered (with clean soil, plantings or paving) to reduce exposure, DES recommended.
PAHs were also detected in groundwater through one monitoring well. DES suspected a false-positive and recommended that a confirmation sample be collected and tested.
Corey thanked DES officials for their work, which will be taken under advisement by the Select Board, “It certainly will be some time before the town decides if we’re willing take on this liability through tax deed. The board will have to discuss it.”
If the town acts, there are state and federal grant programs available to help with cleanup costs, in order to dispose of the hazardous soil and building materials, DES officials said.
The environmental assessment did not address structural integrity.
Brown Street Furniture was a 45-year-old, furniture-making business that produced custom-made, high-end furniture products that were sold across the United States and Canada. It was once Whitefield’s largest employer.
It was sold to Massachusetts investors in 2008, experienced brief growth, then ran into cash flow problems during the great recession. By 2012 it had closed.
In 2013, Reg Abbott purchased it at auction for $122,500, well below its then-assessed value of $1.1 million.
Since then, much of the 48,000-square-foot factory space, 17,000-square-foot warehouse and 12 acres of land have fallen into disrepair.
Today, Abbott owes more than $200,000 in town and federal liens. That includes over $106,000 owed to the town of unpaid property, water and sewer taxes, and approximately $130,000 to the Environmental Protection Agency for hazardous material disposal.
For a time, it served as a warehouse for his business, Family Furniture, which has locations in Littleton and Derby, Vt.
Reached in April, Abbott described the building as an albatross.
“I just want someone to pay the back taxes and take the building over,” he said.
