DES Says PFAS In Test Wells In Bethlehem; CLF Intervenes In Lawsuit Against DES
The state has found Casella Waste Systems to be in violation of its operating permit by placing waste outside the permitted vertical limits of its landfill in Bethlehem. (File photo)

As questions continue over Casella Waste Systems’ involvement in the writing of a landfill setback bill, recent public documents show officials in New Hampshire inquiring about contaminants showing up in test wells at the landfill in Bethlehem and an environmental group granted intervenor status in Casella’s lawsuit against the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.

New entries were also filed in the class action labor-related lawsuit filed against the company in federal court in Vermont.

