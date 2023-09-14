Deslandes Fatal Car Crash Settles Just Before Trial

The Katelyn Deslandes trial didn’t happen this week.
The trial was supposed to start on Monday but the case was settled by plea agreement just before opening arguments by defense attorney Kelly Green and prosecutor Sarah A. Baker.
Deslandes, 24, of Island Pond, had been charged with two felony counts of gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle with death resulting for allegedly crossing the center line on Route 105 in Charleston at about 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2022, and crashing into an oncoming car.
Orleans Superior Court
But the state amended the felonies down to misdemeanor charges of vehicle operation-negligence/fatal because there was not enough evidence to prove that Deslandes was under the influence.
Deslandes pleaded guilty to the new charges and there will be a contested sentencing scheduled.
Logan Cota, 18, of Charleston, a student at North County Union High School and Taylor Warren, 18, of Lunenburg, a student at Lyndon Institute, died in the crash. Neither of the victims were wearing seat-belts.
“Both the operator’s seat belt and the front seat passenger’s seat belt in vehicle #2 were unlocked in an upward/retracted manner,” wrote Tpr. Joshua Mikkola in his report. “It was believed neither seat-belt was being used at the time of the collision.”
And according to former Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett, Deslandes told investigators about her drug use prior to the crash.
“She admitted to consuming heroin within 24 hours of the crash, although we don’t know if she was under the influence of heroin at the time of the crash,” said Barrett during her bail argument at Deslandes’s arraignment.
A witness at the scene told Tpr. Mikkola that Cota, who was the operator of the vehicle, had been found with a beer can in his hand. Police said 15 “Bud Light” cans were found in the vehicle - several of them open and empty - and 14 Twisted Tea cans with one being open and empty.
But police said it was unclear if the cans opened as result of the crash and/or the cold weather.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.