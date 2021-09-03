WESTMORE — While much discussion over the past few years has centered around planned improvements at the South End of Lake Willoughby, misuse and overuse problems plague more than just that small, heavily trafficked portion of Willoughby State Forest.
This summer, Vermont’s Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR) partnered with NorthWoods Stewardship Center for approximately $30,000 — about five weeks — of trail maintenance and restoration along the South Shore trail, including revegetation work in the designated wetland behind the Southwest Cove (also known as the area’s famous nude beach).
Those work areas are located just past the boundary of FPR’s approved South End project, which will include three new gravel parking lots, trail upgrades and composting toilets and is likely to be implemented next year.
“There are just an unbelievable amount of users [at the southern end of the lake] on a daily basis,” Luke O’Brien, forest recreation specialist with FPR’s St. Johnsbury district, said on Wednesday. “People see the visible component of that as cars parked along the road, but if you look closer it’s really a degraded landscape.”
“I don’t mean to exaggerate, but if you look closely, you see that there is massive compaction of soils,” he continued. “There are cut stumps everywhere for campfires and camping, which is not authorized. You do see a lot of litter and you see a lot of waste management issues, you know, these toilet paper “flowers” in the woods. And then just a maze of social trails that have been created and packed down over time.”
“All of that has really contributed to some significant negative impacts on the shoreline: degradation, erosion, compaction and loss of vegetation,” said O’Brien. “It’s heartbreaking and it’s extremely discouraging.”
As public discussions of the South End project went on, O’Brien received an email from a gentleman in the community urging him to act, which led to this summer’s work with NorthWoods.
“He basically said, ‘I know you’re working on these parking plans and the toilets, but what are you going to do about all this: the fires, the stumps, the trash?’” O’Brien said. “He called us out and I felt morally obligated to do something about it.”
NorthWoods Conservation Corps crews that work locally are mostly made up of NEK teens, ages 14 to 18, and led by folks in their mid-to-late-20s.
“At the department, we definitely embrace working with local youth and putting those local kids to work on projects in their communities where they can be part of and see the benefits of their work: that’s invaluable,” O’Brien said. “Also, NorthWoods has a really good environmental education record, so I think those kids are learning while they’re getting things done at the same time.”
Dusty May, Conservation Corps director with NorthWoods, said that the plan created by the state for this summer’s South Shore trail work involved creating retaining walls and constructing stone steps down to the water in appropriate areas. It also included lots of restoration work in the “pretty decimated” wetland behind the Southwest Cove: loosening the soil, planting saplings, putting up fencing and re-naturalizing the area with woody and mossy debris.
O’Brien noted that the wetland serves an important purpose, filtering water that runs into the lake, and the work done tried to give it a buffer while adding about 200 saplings and seedlings. Educational signing installed at the beach encourages visitors to help protect the lake instead of purely telling visitors what they shouldn’t be doing.
“All summer long, we got positive feedback from people visiting the area,” said O’Brien. “A lot of people understood and were aware of the issues there and appreciated what we were trying to do.”
FPR’s Struggle To Combat “Bad Behavior”
However, many of the newly planted trees, as well as the new fence delineating the wetland area, didn’t even make it through their first weekend.
“Vandals came and dug up or pulled out a lot of the trees that we planted,” O’Brien said. “They pulled out the fencing that we installed and we found them the next day in the campfire.”
“The area is plagued by, I don’t know how to describe it, but it’s bad behavior,” he continued. “They’re going there, they’re drinking booze, they’re destroying things — campfires every night — and they’re cutting down trees. It’s just really disheartening.”
O’Brien points out that the money spent was, in fact, taxpayer dollars coming from FPR and the Department of Environmental Conservation.
“When someone goes out there and cuts a tree that we just planted or burns a fence that we just installed, it’s their money that they’re wasting,” he said. “Based on the number of twisted tea cans and bottles that I find, I don’t think they’re making that connection at the time, but that’s the reality of it: we’re all paying for that work and to correct that damage.”
Despite the difficulties, O’Brien says that FPR is going to be persistent.
“I consider this a first step,” he said. “We’re going to continue doing it, hopefully with some more tree planting this fall, but also next year and subsequent seasons to hopefully bend the curve there.”
O’Brien points out that most of the harmful site use occurs in the evenings and on weekends when FPR staff are generally not around. He likens Willoughby State Forest to more of a state park, overseen by just four people in the St. Johnsbury forestry office versus the thousands of seasonal employees hired by the parks department each summer season.
“We just can’t keep up,” he said. “I mean, I’m a rec specialist, but I’m not trained at park management. We’re working really hard to try to build the capacity to manage, to meet that level of use.”
After several years of funding requests, the forestry department was able to get funding for a seasonal roving ranger who has been monitoring the South End two to three days a week, including weekends.
“It’s not late at night, but it has been helpful just to have a presence,” O’Brien said, noting that the employee also checks in on other unstaffed parcels and popular, but illegal camping spots around the lake. “We certainly hope to do this again next year and, if possible, expand it.”
While O’Brien has some sympathy for visitors that have been lighting fires or using the same picnic spot that erodes the shoreline for decades, he emphasizes that those people’s history and sense of place cannot come at the expense of the protection of the resource for all the people in Vermont.
“I mean, it’s a national, natural landmark and it would be an absolute tragedy if that lake were negatively impacted because of this overuse,” he said. “We have to prevent that and we have to protect that resource.”
“The upside is that what we did this summer with NorthWoods, I think it’s largely worked, it’s largely effective, and is a step towards restoring what is the most spectacular scene in Vermont,” O’Brien added.
He also believes that the recently-approved South End project will improve the experience for all users.
“I’m pretty confident that when it’s all said and done, there’s going to be more beach space, more green space, the traffic issues are going to be mostly mitigated and the actual experience on the lake, on the beach, for the public is going to be enhanced,” O’Brien said.
Mount Pisgah Trail Work
Another oft-used trail in the Willoughby State Forest saw a week of NorthWoods work this summer: the North Pisgah Trail. Considered the most scenic way to reach the summit of Mount Pisgah, the trail has a series of 10 switchbacks that have been degraded over time when visitors make their way straight up or down the slope instead.
The NorthWoods crew, which needed to hike 1.5 miles to do work on the fairly remote section of the trail, managed to restore about 7 of the 10 switchbacks. They also re-vegetated the slopes and incorporated drainages to reduce erosion, making the trail more sustainable and durable.
“Obviously, with both projects, there wasn’t enough time to do everything that would be nice to be done,” said May. “But that’s the way it goes: time and funds are always limited.”
May also notes that many don’t realize how much energy is put into trail maintenance around the NEK.
“I’ve been on the trail building stone steps and a hiker walked by and was like, ‘oh, that’s how those got here! I thought those were just there naturally,” he said. “People just don’t even think about it. But there are young people out here learning and doing hard work to accomplish this so that people have places to enjoy this beautiful area we live in.”
NorthWoods’ local trail crews also spent weeks this summer doing basic upkeep on many NEK trails, as well as improving the previously-unmaintained trail up Brousseau Mountain near the Canadian Border, and the nordic ski and snowshoe trails at NorthWood’s campus, which are accessible for free for members of neighboring towns.
“I think it’s important for our community members to know that hiking trails … its a lot of work, and it takes a lot of maintenance to keep hiking trails open for the public, as well as keeping them sustainable for future generations,” May said. “We really impress that on our crews to teach them that appreciation of the land, being stewards of the land and taking care of what we have.”
O’Brien said that FPR is planning “additional significant maintenance” to address issues on the even-more-popular South Pisgah trail. That maintenance will likely include a small (500-800 feet) but significant handicap-accessible portion of trail from the parking lot out to the “Pisgah ponds” boardwalk area, expanding opportunities for families and people who have limitations.
Descriptions, maps and other information on trails in Willoughby State Forest can be found at trailfinder.info.
