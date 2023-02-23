Despite Criticism From Sheriff, Judge Jiron Likely To Be Retained
Buy Now

Judge Justin P. Jiron appears before the legislative retention committee at the state house in Montpelier on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

It looks like Judge Justin P. Jiron will likely continue on as a judge in Caledonia Superior Court and Essex Superior Court.

That’s according to two days of discussions and testimony in front of the joint Judicial Retention Committee at the statehouse in Montpelier.

