It looks like Judge Justin P. Jiron will likely continue on as a judge in Caledonia Superior Court and Essex Superior Court.
That’s according to two days of discussions and testimony in front of the joint Judicial Retention Committee at the statehouse in Montpelier.
But there was one Northeast Kingdom police officer who did not recommend Judge Jiron’s retention.
On Wednesday, Judge Jiron appeared before the committee and discussed the written complaints filed against him anonymously by attorneys and other judicial workers. The judge said he would work on being a better judge and be more “self aware.”
The retention committee displayed support for Judge Jiron.
Judge Jiron also said he was looking forward to a new judicial program that involves having retired Judge Mary Miles Teachout observing him in court and being his mentor. Judge Jiron also discussed complaints against him about conditions of release and probable cause.
“I think I may have a different approach to conditions of release from my background in Chittenden County compared to what may have been the prevailing views in Caledonia County, Essex County,” said Judge Jiron.
The retention committee includes Democratic state representative Chip Troiano of Stannard, who used to work as an investigator for the Caledonia County Public Defender’s Office. Troiano was at the Wednesday hearing.
But Rep. Troiano did not attend the Thursday session when the general public and Vermont attorneys were allowed to testify to the committee about the judges up for retention.
Most of the public comments were in favor of retaining the judges.
Two Northeast Kingdom officials voiced their opinions about Judge Jiron, including Jill E. Jourdan - who is the head of the Caledonia/Orleans County Public Defenders Office.
Jourdan had nice things to say about all the judges she has worked with, including Judge Jiron.
“He’s an incredibly compassionate person,” said Jourdan. “I think that is an extraordinary quality to have as a judge. He’s responsive to homeless people and the mentally ill, as well as, really, every defendant that comes in front of him.”
But the other official was Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby who was one of only two people who spoke out against a judge. The other person was a member of the public who had issues with a judge in another part of the state.
Sheriff Colby, who submitted written testimony to the committee, said he did not recommend that Judge Jiron be retained.
“Over the last year, I’ve become increasingly frustrated with the response to crime in our communities,” said Sheriff Colby. “I’ve become increasingly frustrated because I’m regularly questioned by people - by citizens - out in the community about why are they letting everyone go? Why is everyone returning to the streets? Why do they let them right back out on the streets to continue to commit crimes?”
Sheriff Colby told the committee that defendants who are often released - even with multiple arrest warrants and cases against them - often return to crime and hurt people.
“These are issues that I’ve come up against with Judge Jiron,” said Sheriff Colby. “I believe Judge Jiron is a very professional judge. I do believe he attempts to make good decisions. But his position on bail and holding people accountable does not work…I do not recommend him for retention.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.