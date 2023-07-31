Despite Florida Job Interview, Manager Says He’s Committed To Littleton

Despite interviewing for a city manager job several weeks ago in his native Florida, Jim Gleason, hired as Littleton’s town manager nearly 2 1/2 years ago, said he remains committed to Littleton and to seeing the town through the 2024 budgeting process and town meeting.
In early July, Gleason interviewed for the city manager position for Flagler Beach, Florida.
One of four candidates, he placed second in the running, and the job was given to Dale Martin, city manager for the nearby Fernandina Beach.
Gleason said the Flagler Beach city manager job was a unique opportunity that he couldn’t pass up and he had informed the Littleton Select Board and Littleton town staff that he was applying for it.
“The board was well aware and I was very transparent with the Board of Selectmen and the employees,” said Gleason. “It was a very specific beach job and I told them that I had put in and was selected as the semi-finalist and made it to the second position. As far as I know, unless something dramatically changes, I would assume the person they selected has probably completed contract negotiations. And I’m back here working. I’ve got a 2024 budget to start working on and all the other things that go on in this town.”
When Gleason was hired as Littleton town manager in March 2021, his plan was to stay at Littleton for several years.
His contract expires pm April 19, 2024.
“This was a unique job,” he said of the Flagler Beach position. “Even in Florida, I had looked at and desired the opportunity to be able to work in a beach community. That’s where I like to spend my social time. So I let the board know. It didn’t happen, but it’s not like I’ve been sending out 20 emails and resumes left and right. It was very specific and a unique opportunity.”
Gleason said he understands that interviewing for another job can cause concern in a community and have people concluding that he doesn’t want to be in Littleton.
“I’ve told the board beforehand and I’ve told them afterward that nothing changes and until the day you either ask me to leave, or the contract comes up, or whatever that end line is I’m going to give you the same effort every single day when you hired me and that I’ve given you the last 2 ½ years,” he said. “There’s not an issue in the sense of having any problem with the board or staff. That has actually been a blessing, that you work with a board and there’s no political turmoil and people get along. I have been very fortunate, so from an environmental standpoint and work standpoint there’s no concerns about that.”
While he gave Flagler Beach a shot, Gleason said it doesn’t change the fact that he’s completely focused on what he has going on in Littleton.
“I’m starting my internal budget prep now,” he said. “Between my work with the board and budget committee, I have to be 100-percent focused.”
While Gleason’s position in Littleton is formally that of town manager, he said Littleton is in some respects more like a city and he’s often busier in Littleton than in some of his past city manager jobs in Florida.
“This is a unique place to work,” he said. “There seems to be quite a bit of challenges that present themselves weekly. There’s never a feeling I’ve gotten to a comfort level. But I’d rather be busy than bored.”
