Despite Florida Job Interview, Manager Says He’s Committed To Littleton
The conditional employment offer by Littleton selectmen to James Gleason as Littleton’s next town manager has prompted some residents and non-residents to sign a petition encouraging selectmen to rescind their offer. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

Despite interviewing for a city manager job several weeks ago in his native Florida, Jim Gleason, hired as Littleton’s town manager nearly 2 1/2 years ago, said he remains committed to Littleton and to seeing the town through the 2024 budgeting process and town meeting.

In early July, Gleason interviewed for the city manager position for Flagler Beach, Florida.

