Despite Inflation, Gas Prices, Strong Tourism Season Predicted

Despite rising inflation and gas prices, state and regional travel officials still predict a strong summer tourism season.
As tourism becomes an ever-growing part of the North Country economy, recent years have experienced record numbers of visitors to New Hampshire, as well as a concerted effort by the state to broaden its marketing across the Northeastern states.
Summer tourism remained strong during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a drop in numbers in 2020, the summer of 2021 saw a large influx of travelers to New Hampshire, which they looked to as a place to safely distance and visit.
In terms of visitors and revenue generated, the summer of 2021 broke the pre-pandemic record of 2019.
If inflation and gas prices persist this year, they will have an economic impact at some point, but maybe not so much on summer 2022 tourism, said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, which has under its purview the New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development.
“There seems to be many competing situations out there, whether it’s what’s happening in Ukraine or the whole energy situation, which tends to drive inflation,” he said. “We still have labor supply challenges and increased costs. It feels like this might be with us for a while. That could be part of an ongoing challenge. Most immediate in the North Country is how this is going go affect the tourism market and the drive market. Our forecast continues to hold, which is another very strong summer.”
The consensus is that people are anxious to get out, said Caswell.
“We went through omicron in the winter and I think people are pretty dedicated to getting out of the house and traveling,” he said. “I think we’re going to continue to see a strong drive market, like we did last summer.”
Regionally, Charyl Reardon, president of the White Mountains Attractions Association, sees the same, based on WMAA digital traffic.
“You don’t necessarily measure demand or interest as much anymore by phone calls as you do by peaks on your website, spikes and growth on the website, and through social media and the conversations that we monitor on our social media channels,” she said. “Based on those metrics, we’re definitely seeing that there’s still as much interest in traveling to the region as there was in past years. We’re a very desirable destination. New Hampshire as a whole is very desirable, but as far as the White Mountains, we really have such a unique mix of so much to do between the attractions and outdoor rec and our restaurants and lodging properties. All of that helps our destination be so appealing, especially in a drive market.”
While the price of gas in New Hampshire is high to many, it’s still relatively lower than surrounding New England states, said Reardon.
“Most of our Attractions members are optimistic it’s going to be another strong season this coming year,” she said.
If rising prices persist several more months or through the year, Caswell said they might make people not want to drive as far and have other implications, but right now they don’t appear like they would have an immediate impact on consumer behavior as it relates to tourism.
“Where it will have an impact is deliveries and logistics and the cost of shipping and moving things around,” he said. “That continues to accelerate the inflationary effect.”
For its 2022 summer season marketing campaign, the state will be spending about $3 million, which has been in line with past expenditures and is much higher than in 2020, said Caswell.
Also being pushed is the ongoing Don’t Take New Hampshire for Granite campaign, which encourages visitors, as they become more numerous in the state, to respect communities and nature.
“This will continue and we brought in some new partners this year to educate about dispersion, particularly the use of trails, and get people to discover other areas of the state they maybe haven’t been to before and recognize that the only places to hike are not only in Franconia Notch or Appalachian Trail Head,” said Caswell. “There’s plenty of other places to go.”
In Concord, other incentives to draw in visitors are being looked at.
In early March, Gov. Chris Sununu proposed temporarily suspending New Hampshire’s 8.5-percent rooms and meals tax, paid by customers, for the beginning of summer to help offset increased gas prices and maintain the state as an attractive destination.
Lawmakers have not yet made a decision on the proposal.
Municipalities receive a portion of the tax, which is part of their revenues, and some town officials have opposed the idea and the impact they say it would have on town budgets.
The New Hampshire Municipal Association has suggested that if the tax is suspended the Legislature somehow guarantees that municipalities would still receive their share.
“We’re continuing to try to find ways to delineate New Hampshire and put New Hampshire in a position to really compete on a tourism basis,” said Caswell. “State revenues are really quite high at the moment and we have a good surplus. The Legislature is considering ways to take advantage of that and I think this is one of those areas that the governor would at least see as a useful investment.”
In 2021, the summer tourism season began early, at least partly because of pent-up demand.
“As soon as people got vaccinated, out they went,” said Caswell. “It’s going to be interesting to see if that happens again. And don’t forget the Canadians are back this year. I’m feeling pretty confident where we are, at least today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.