LANCASTER — New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is on shaky ground.
The Democratic National Committee this year voted to change its presidential primary calendar and put South Carolina first, sparking a battle with Granite State Democrats. The outcome of that battle remains to be seen.
However, inside of VFW Post 3041 on Friday, July 7, the century-old tradition continued.
Republican Nikki Haley hosted a town hall discussion that drew approximately 40 people in this rural corner of the state.
Among those who attended the intimate event on a sweltering summer afternoon were Kevin and Karen Durgin of Pittsburg.
Karen Durgin sat in the front row, close enough to touch the candidate. At one point, she voiced concern that ardent pro-life Republicans were costing the party votes and advocated a more libertarian approach. “What do you think?” she asked. Haley responded she was pro-life but agreed government should be hands-off and allow legal abortion with “reasonable” limits.
For Durgin, the exchange showed the importance of the New Hampshire primary, “We wouldn’t get this opportunity — to sit here with someone who could be president and ask them questions — if we didn’t maintain the first in the nation primary. So I think it’s very important.”
The Democratic National Committee aims to put South Carolina first, in part because it better represents the party’s diversity.
However, some in attendance at the VFW hall felt New Hampshire was sufficiently diverse in opinion if not race.
Former state Rep. Leon Rideout of Lancaster pointed out that New Hampshire has a divided electorate, making it a “purple” state.
He pointed to recent state and federal elections as proof.
Democrats hold all four of the state’s Congressional seats, but Governor Chris Sununu and the House and Senate majorities are Republican.
Within the House, the state’s middle-of-the-road political nature is clear: Republicans hold a razor-thin 199-196-2 majority with two vacancies to fill.
Similar trends can be seen over time. Democrats have won 64 percent of elections for governor since 1996; Republicans have controlled the House 53 percent of the time and the Senate 65 percent of the time since 2006.
“It’s always been a very narrow margin, one side or the other,” Rideout said. “It’s always swapping back and forth. It’s a diverse electorate.”
Dhruv Nandamudi echoed that opinion.
He relocated from California to New Hampshire two-and-a-half years ago. He said the Granite State was far more ideologically mixed than the Golden State, making it an ideal place to vet presidential candidates.
“In New Hampshire, you have a wider range of thoughts and ideas,” said Nandamudi, who lives with his family in Pittsburg. “From that standpoint, in terms of demographics that actually matter to me as a voter, New Hampshire is great in terms of diversity.”
“I think it’s all the more valuable to have a state like New Hampshire, that is so diverse in its opinions, to have first position in the primary [schedule],” he said.
Plus, said others in attendance on Friday, it’s tradition.
“It’s part of our culture. That’s how I’ve grown up,” said Denise Thibault of Milan. “So much is happening where history doesn’t matter anymore. I think it’s important to maintain some things that are tradition.”
The Democratic National Committee in February approved sweeping changes to the Democratic primary schedule, putting South Carolina first on Feb. 3, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada on Feb. 6, Georgia on Feb. 13, and Michigan on Feb. 27. Failure to comply would cost New Hampshire half of its Democratic party delegates.
However, New Hampshire has a state law mandating that it holds the nation’s first primary, which is unlikely to change.
In past years the Republican Party has also proposed changing its primary calendar.
However, the Republican National Committee has stated that it will follow the traditional primary schedule for the 2024 election cycle.
Haley is one of 13 declared GOP candidates to date, and they are actively making campaign stops throughout New Hampshire, ensuring the state will retain its importance among Republicans, at least for the immediate future.
Rideout said it was essential that the first presidential primary be held in a small state to allow candidates the time and logistical ability to conduct face-to-face campaigns.
He said New Hampshire provides a cross-section of liberal and conservative, urban and rural, upper and lower income, in a small package.
“We’re a small state and retail politics, like you see today with a candidate coming to meet a small crowd, is very important to New Hampshire and to the primary process,” he said. “When you get in some of the bigger states, you just can’t possibly come and do all the individual meetings that you can here.”
Colin Christie of Lancaster agreed.
He pointed out that a candidate like Haley could hold a town hall meeting in the North Country in the afternoon and still make it to Concord, Manchester, Nashua or Portsmouth for a big event that night.
“[New Hampshire is] small, it’s easy for the candidates to get from one place to another. It doesn’t take that much time to come to a small thing like this [in Lancaster] and have a huge fundraiser later,” he said.
After talking one-on-one with Haley for five minutes, Christie said it was important for presidential candidates to continue to meet and speak directly with American voters.
“I can’t get behind a candidate that only wants to go to Bedford, Nashua and Salem,” he said. “Making the effort is the important part in my eyes.”
