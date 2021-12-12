ST. JOHNSBURY — While rain dampened some of the proceedings at St. J Sparkles on Saturday, the event, put on by the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, still had indoor and undercover activities. The festival was also highlighted by the hay wagon rides, fireworks display and other events on Friday night.
One of the indoor events was the presence of Kris Kringle himself, as Santa Claus greeted well-wishers in the lobby with Yuletide cheer and a ho ho ho. He wasn’t the only attraction in the theatre. One of the movies showing was the new Ghostbusters movie, Afterlife. Marking the occasion was a family who loved the original 1984 movie with Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray, and who showed up in full ghostbuster gear to celebrate.
The Haile family greeted moviegoers in the lobby along with Santa. Nick Haile and his daughter Stephanie were in the lobby, while Nick’s two other children, also dressed for the occasion, were watching the movie. “It’s great,” Nick said of the updated release. “It stays within the idea of the original movie and the special effects are just as good.”
He demonstrated his ghostbusting equipment attached to his jumpsuit. “We were asked to come here and spread a little cheer,” he said. “This is a traditional ghostbuster proton pack from the original movie,” he said. “Stephanie wearing a steam-pump version of same thing I created 3-4 years ago, complete with steam pump badge.” On his head were ecto-goggles. “They help to spot ghosts,” he noted. “We’ve spotted three ghosts today, one being John Wayne. I was pretty honored to see that,” he said with a laugh. “We turned some ghosts into candy.” His youngest son was in the theatre watching the movie “in an outfit identical to mine except it’s a store-bought jumpsuit and goggles,” Nick said. “My daughter is wearing a jumpsuit I made 15 years ago to go with the pack. She wants me to update it and make a new one.”
The weather kept most activities indoors, with planetarium shows, activities at Dog Mountain, a concert with Kat Wright and Brett Hughes, an open house at the Kingdom Animal Shelter and numerous other activities.
