Despite Reservations, Select Board Joins WMRSD Apportionment Subcommittee

LANCASTER — The Select Board on Monday agreed to join a White Mountains Regional School District subcommittee to review the five-town apportionment formula.
However, they expressed skepticism in the subcommittee’s ability to address concerns raised by Carroll, which feels the apportionment formula is unfair and has initiated withdrawal proceedings over the matter.
Select Board member Leon Rideout said the subcommittee was unlikely to meet Carroll’s demand to significantly change the apportionment formula to significantly de-emphasize property value.
“Maybe it’s best right now to say there is no solution because what [Carroll] wants is not favorable to any other town in the district,” Rideout said.
Rideout and Troy Merner, a Select Board member who served on a committee to study the Carroll withdrawal issue last year, both said that Carroll has a high per-pupil cost ($60,000 per pupil) because it is property rich.
They said high-value resort and vacation properties, notably the Omni Mt. Washington Resort, paid the bulk of those per-pupil costs.
“We have these multi-million dollar properties over there and it makes it look like that $60,000 number,” Merner said.
Rideout and Merner said average homeowners in all five WMRSD communities paid similar tax bills on similarly priced properties under the existing apportionment formula.
“The fact is, a homeowner in Carroll pays no more in property taxes than a homeowner anywhere else in the district,” Rideout said.
“The homeowners are paying less in Carroll and we are paying in Lancaster,” Merner added.
Rideout said a new apportionment formula that de-emphasizes property values would mostly benefit the resort and vacation properties, including Omni Mt. Washington.
“We’re asking homeowners in other towns to subsidize the very lucrative businesses in Carroll that have very high property values,” Rideout said.
Ultimately, in spite of those reservations and opinions, Selectmen agreed to participate in the subcommittee and appointed Merner as the board representative.
The subcommittee would be comprised of a Select Board member from each town (or a number that does not constitute a quorum), one WMRSD school board member (or a number that doesn’t constitute a quorum), and ad hoc members including the superintendent and business manager.
There are tentative plans to hold an introductory meeting of the subcommittee at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 at the high school.
CHANGE FOR SPECIAL ARTICLES
The town policy to automatically renew non-profit funding requests may be changed.
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson has proposed making that renewal conditional.
If non-profits do not send a representative to town meeting, to explain the funding request and answer questions, they must submit a petition article for funding the following year, Gaetjens-Oleson suggested.
He made the recommendation after many non-profits failed to send representatives to town meeting earlier this month. Those non-profits claimed it was an oversight.
“The organizations I spoke to said they forgot all about it,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
“I just don’t buy that,” Rideout said.
The Select Board supported the proposal but took no vote. Gaetjens-Oleson will finalize details and return to the Select Board.
VIRTUAL VIEWERSHIP
Nearly 400 people watched the annual town meeting online.
That includes 44 people who live-streamed the meeting and 351 who watched a recording afterward.
The most popular platform was Vimeo, where 171 people watched the town meeting recording with an average viewing time of 46 minutes.
“Those numbers are much better than they were last year,” Rideout said.
Meanwhile, the previous year’s town meeting was viewed 487 times in the lead-up to this year’s event.
It reflects a growing interest in video access to Lancaster municipal government.
Last year the Select Board approved a six-month trial arrangement to have its meetings recorded and uploaded by Phlume Media. Town meeting voters agreed to continue that arrangement for the next year.
