HAVERHILL —Two dozen school employees delivered a statement of no-confidence to the Haverhill Cooperative School Board in the middle school gymnasium on Monday night.
The statement, read by middle school teacher Felix Ackerman, demanded the resignation of school board members who voted to make masks optional on Dec. 13, and a reversal of the decision. It was signed by nearly 90 staff members.
“We have serious concerns that some school board members have acted based on individual agendas which have nothing to do with what is in the best interests of the students, staff, families and greater Haverhill community,” said Ackerman.
In the end, there were no resignations and no changes.
The school board voted 4-3 to reject a motion, made by board member Sabrina Brown, to institute a universal mask mandate for the next two months.
It followed a two-hour discussion that was at times emotional, prompting the school board to summon Haverhill Police as a precaution.
Voting in the majority, school board members Alexandra Keeler, John Rutherford, Michael Aremburg and Stephanie Chase felt the decision should be left to families.
“I’ve said it every time. Every meeting we voted on masking. I think it’s a parent’s choice, I think it should stay a parent’s choice,” Aremburg said.
As a compromise, the school board held an emergency work session Tuesday to discuss an alternative. One suggested by Keeler would allow students to opt-out of masking with parental permission.
They are not expected to reinstate the targeted, temporary mask protocols that existed prior to Dec. 13.
The outcome of that work session was unknown as of press time.
DISAPPOINTMENT AND CONCERNS
With Monday’s vote, the school board went against the wishes of the Haverhill Cooperative Education Association, which organized the no-confidence vote, and Superintendent Laurie Melanson, who supported a universal mask mandate subject to monthly review.
During the meeting, Melanson said it was “unconscionable” to forego masking during a record COVID surge. Over 100 staff and students have already been infected during the current school year and Melanson worried that case numbers will explode when the highly contagious Omicron variant arrives.
“Omicron hasn’t even hit us yet. So the idea of what’s going to happen in our schools between January and February with the Omicron variant is frightening to me,” she said.
Those in favor of masking — including board Chairman Richard Guy and members Don LoCascio and Brown — offered several reasons to support masking.
One, they said there was precedent for mandates.
Students in New Hampshire are already required to receive five vaccinations (Diptheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis; Polio; Hepatitis B; Measles, Mumps, and Rubella; and Chicken Pox) as a condition of public school education, Guy said.
Two, they said it was good citizenship.
All three described masking as a selfless act to protect public health, particularly for those who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised.
“This is about caring about the people around us,” Guy said.
Three, they heard from family physician (and former school board member) Dr. Sarah Young-Xu, who stated that masks were an effective mitigation measure, and legal counsel James O’Shaughnessy of Drummond Woodsum, who advised the school board to “listen to experts.”
PASSIONATE PLEAS
More than 140 attended Monday’s meeting virtually and online, and several spoke during an extensive and emotional public comment period.
Like the school board, audience members were torn between personal freedom and public responsibility.
Former middle school principal Robert St. Pierre, a Haverhill resident, began his comments by saying “We live in America, live free or die.”
“I just don’t believe in mandates,” he said. “I’ve listened respectfully to everybody. There are many good reasons why your sons and daughters should wear a mask. Many good reasons why the superintendent or employees might need to require it. But a mandate, that’s not where we’re at in America. It’s not what I went over to Iraq and fought for.”
Nicole Woods, a mother of three Woodsville Elementary students who also works in public health, as an emergency medical provider with Upper Valley Ambulance and a public emergency preparedness coordinator, said mask opponents failed to consider the greater good.
“I think the problem here is that we don’t care about each other,” she said, before directly addressing masking opponents. “My children masking [in school] made sure that your children didn’t get it. So do the same for us.”
Meanwhile Rutherford, the school board Vice-Chair, who was unable to attend the Dec. 13 meeting because he was sick with COVID, expressed frustration with the topic of masking altogether.
He pointed to other pressing matters — such as the district’s low test scores in English and math — and suggested that masking had become a distraction.
“There’s some really important issues that the ball’s being dropped on because of the domination of the mask discussion,” he said.
