Details Coming Up On UCVH, Indian Stream Health Merger

Coos County and Northeast Kingdom residents will soon have the opportunity to learn more about the proposed merger of Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and Indian Stream Health Center.
A public listening session is scheduled for next week.
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, a remote meeting through a Zoom webinar will take place to allow residents and patients to learn the details of the merger, which the boards of directors of both institutions voted to pursue in February, and how representatives of both institutions say it will benefit the greater Colebrook/Canaan area.
If the merger is approved, UCVH, located in Colebrook, will continue to be run as a critical access hospital.
The merger would establish a Rural Health Clinic (RHC) at ISHC’s Colebrook location, and that RHC would run as an outpatient behavioral health program and a Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) program.
In a joint statement issued in February, UCVH board chair Odette Crawford and ISHC board chair Gail Fisher said, “Aligning the missions of ISHC, UCVH, and North Country Healthcare [of which UCVH is a member hospital] to continue to offer our area high-quality primary care, outpatient behavioral health serves, and access to affordable medications has been the goal of the discussions we have had over the past several months.”
A formal letter of intent will be developed and any merger must first be approved by the Charitable Trust Unit of the Office of the New Hampshire Attorney General.
ISHC, a designated Federally Qualified Health Center, has a second site in Canaan.
UCVH is a 16-bed hospital serving 20 communities and more than 8,000 patients, including those in Vermont and Maine.
The Zoom webinar on Wednesday is limited to the first 1,000 participants.
Questions can be submitted during the webinar in written format.
For webinar login and call-in information, visit the UCVH and ISHC websites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.